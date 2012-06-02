Darrelle Revis backs Mark Sanchez as Jets' starting QB

Revis -- a.k.a. "The Corporation" -- didn't play political when discussing who he thought was the best quarterback to lead the New York Jets in 2012.
"I feel very comfortable and confident with Mark," Revis told the New York Daily News. "This is his fourth year. I've been with him since he was a rookie. The guy took us to two AFC Championship Games."
The Jets' success in the first two years of Sanchez's career obviously sticks with Revis far more than last season's 8-8 disappointment. When asked if he thought Sanchez had the chops to take the Jets to the Super Bowl, Revis dug in.
"Yeah, he can," he said of Sanchez, who has a similarly confident attitude heading into his fourth season. "If he got us to two AFC Championship Games at a young age, he can. He's improved a lot and he's going to keep on improving. Mark works very hard. This guy is here all the time. Usually here with me. He does what he does. Don't write him off."
Sanchez is already entrenched as the Jets' starter, but it's always good to have an endorsement from your team's best player.