Darrelle Revis' absence forces Jets, Steelers to adjust

We now know the New York Jets will be without All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revisagainst the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. After Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley finished their Irish jig of celebration, a reworking of the offensive gameplan couldn't be far behind.
It's hard to underestimate how much Revis' absence hurts Rex Ryan's defense. The term "shutdown corner" wasn't created for Revis, but you might have to go back to Deion Sanders' heyday to find a player who embodied that term as well.
Expect Antonio Cromartie to line up across from Mike Wallace -- a tough matchup for the Jets corner, but one his team will have confidence in. The true concern for the Jets is on the opposite end of the field, where the criminally underrated Antonio Brown will now matchup against Kyle Wilson, asked to fill Revis' Gheorghe Muresan-sized shoes.
On Friday, Ryan threw his support behind Wilson, a former first-round draft pick who underwhelmed in his first two seasons with the Jets.
"I've seen a guy that really over the last two years, he's spent time with Darrelle in the offseason, training with him and learning football from Darrelle," Ryan said. "I think that tells you about Kyle's committment. He wants to be a great football player, and why not learn from the best? And that's exactly what he does."