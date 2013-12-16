Darrell Green: Redskins should move on without Mike Shanahan

Opinions abound regarding the future of the Washington Redskins, specifically whether coach Mike Shanahan will be back at the helm next season. One Redskins great gave his take on the situation over the weekend.
Darrell Green, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, told Sirius XM NFL Radio that he believes the organization should start over without Shanahan.
"I think he (Shanahan) probably will be gone," Green said. "And if he's not, they'll have to work through that. But I'd like to see them start over. It's just not a good situation for the future of the team."
It should be noted that Green, aside from being a fan favorite, has no direct affiliation or involvement with the Redskins' organization in an official capacity.
Green, who defended owner Daniel Snyder by saying, "the owner's not playing and the owner's not coaching," expressed his disappointment in recent events surrounding the Redskins.
"We've been losing 20 years here, and we were a team used to winning," the retired cornerback said.
Despite all the questions surrounding the only franchise he played for during a 20-year career, Green expressed hope that things can take a turn for the better.
"I'm very optimistic about the potential for this team to be changed," Green said. "People can only go down so far, particularly when you have a guy who was a self-made millionaire, billionaire in Dan Snyder. This guy is not about losing. He's about winning, and it's a matter of time. He's going to get the formula in place with the right people, and this thing is going to come around."
Whether Shanahan will be involved in the team's plans or not, Redskins fans can hope Green is correct in his belief that brighter days are ahead.