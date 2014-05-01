Darnell Dockett is a fan of Katherine Webb

If the team opts for a signal-caller, then selects Alabama's AJ McCarron, it could get interesting in the desert. We have Darnell Dockett to thank for this.
The colorful defensive end joined Brent Musburger on the list of men who have been charmed by McCarron's fiancée, hamburger model Katherine Webb.
Minutes later, and possibly after the realization that he and McCarron could be teammates by next weekend, Dockett inserted himself into a Twitter interaction between the Alabama quarterback and a fan.
McCarron was good-natured about the whole thing, having become numb to the reality that most men in America have strong feelings for his future wife.
Rookie night would indeed be epic. #birdgang
