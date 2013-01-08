Darnell Dockett asks out AJ McCarron's girlfriend

Trolling for dates via Twitter has more risk than reward for professional athletes. Well, there's enough risk that the practice becomes a pretty bad idea. If they're concerned with privacy, that is.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darnell Dockett became the latest example when he tried to catch the attention of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend during the BCS Championship game Monday night, in which the Crimson Tide crushed Notre Dame 42-14. Katherine Webb, who doubles as Miss Alabama, received plenty of TV time during the broadcast and ESPN announcer Brent Musburger even went on a mini-rant about her.
-- @_KatherineWebb aye u going to king of diamonds Monday after game?
-- Aye @_KatherineWebb hit me (XXX) XXX-XXXX when game over, lets go to wing stop then King of diamond,
Moments later Dockett tweeted: "(Expletive) that was suppose to be DM!"
So there he is, giving out his number and trying to coax Webb to a Miami strip club -- then realizing the tweet went out to everyone. We're not sure how often that method of courting usually works, but we don't think Webb abandoned McCarron for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
UPDATE: Dockett got at least one positive response from his tweets. Wing Stop's official Twitter feed invited Dockett to one of its restaurants for a night of wings.
"@ddockett #ThingsHappen Nevertheless you are more than welcome to pay us a visit Darnell!! Try our #BonelessWings :)."