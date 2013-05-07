Darius Slay reportedly had arthroscopic knee surgery

Slay produced strong results at the NFL Scouting Combine and went into the 2013 NFL Draft at No. 59 on Mike Mayock's Top 100 big board. The Lions -- who didn't expect the injury to be a major concern -- already have penciled in Slay as their starting right corner. They hope he can bring more to the Lions out of the gate than recent second-rounders Titus Young and Mikel Leshoure.