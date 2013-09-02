Dante Rosario traded from Dallas Cowboys to Bears

The Dallas Cowboys made their third trade in three days, this time sending tight end Dante Rosario to the Chicago Bears for a 2014 seventh-round draft pick, the Cowboys' official website reported Monday.
The Cowboys now can add another seventh-round pick -- the team received a 2015 seventh-rounder for defensive end Sean Lissemore over the weekend -- but receiving something usually is better than nothing.
Rosario signed with the Cowboys during the offseason. The trade leaves Dallas with four tight ends: Jason Witten, James Hanna, Gavin Escobar and Andre Smith.
Rosario will join a group of Chicago tight ends highlighted by Martellus Bennett. Rosario mostly has been a bit player in his six NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers.