Danny Woodhead, San Diego Chargers strike contract

Woodhead, who filled a similar role to Kevin Faulk in New England, touched the ball over 100 times per season on average. He caught 40 passes for 446 yards in 2012 alone and often was asked to handle short-yardage duties near the goal despite his diminutive stature. (He famously caught a short touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.) If Woodhead waited long enough, the Patriots probably would have brought him back on a low-cost deal. But he has a better chance for touches in San Diego.