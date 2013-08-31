Danny Watkins released by Philadelphia Eagles

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Watkins -- a first-round draft pick in 2011 -- is being released, per a source informed of the transaction. The Eagles later confirmed Watkins' release.
The move hardly is a surprise. Watkins wasn't a good fit in Chip Kelly's new offense and was buried on the Eagles' depth chart. Watkins was similarly out of place when Andy Reid was in town.
"The toughness we saw at Baylor never translated to Philadelphia," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said, via CSNPhilly.com. "That's what I was most confused by. We're starting new."
Watkins is gone, but his presence will continue to be felt -- at least financially. Watkins is due $1,096,450 in fully guaranteed base salary this season. The Eagles essentially paid him to go away.
As Reuben Frank points out, Watkins becomes the first Eagles first-round pick since Jon Harris in 1997 to be released after just two seasons.
In other Eagles news, Clay Harboralso was released. The tight end-turned-wide receiver has some ability but couldn't find a role.