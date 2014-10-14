Danny Trevathan placed on Denver Broncos' IR-recall

Denver Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan's return to the starting lineup lasted just over one game before he landed back in the trainer's room.
The Broncos have placed Trevathan on injured reserve/designated for return. In a corresponding move, Denver promoted linebacker Shaquil Barrett from the practice squad, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Coach John Fox revealed Monday that Trevathan suffered a crack in the bone just above his left knee early in Sunday's victory over the New York Jets.
Trevathan missed the first three games of the season after fracturing a bone just below his left knee in August.
He will be eligible to practice again in six weeks and return to the lineup in eight weeks. As long as his knee cooperates, Trevathan will be back to face the first-place San Diego Chargers for the second AFC West showdown of the season in Week 15.
With the starting weakside linebacker sidelined Sunday, Brandon Marshall assumed defensive play-calling duties while 2014 seventh-round draft pick Corey Nelson picked up extra snaps in sub packages.
Although Trevathan was one of Denver's most valuable defensive players last season, the surrounding talent has been strong enough to survive without him this year.
We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around The NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.