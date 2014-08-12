Danny Trevathan (knee) out 6-8 weeks for Broncos

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Trevathan underwent an MRI on Tuesday after suffering a left knee injury at practice. The team expects the third-year linebacker to miss six to eight weeks.
A source who spoke to Trevathan says both his ACL and MCL are fine, but the third-year defender suffered a left medial tibial impaction fracture (the bone below his knee), per a Broncos spokesman.
The team expects Trevathan to return to the field after Denver's Week 4 bye, in time to dress for their Oct. 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. If that timeline holds true, we don't expect Trevathan to start the year on short-term injured reserve.
"The doctor told me I was going to be out four to eight weeks, but I told him four to six," Trevathan told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "I'm not tripping. I will bounce back. I'm a soldier."
It won't be easy for the Broncos to mask over the loss of Trevathan. He's an under-the-radar, three-down contributor who drapes tight ends and running backs in coverage while stuffing the run.
Until Denver's leading tackler returns, look for a combination of Brandon Marshall, Jamar Chaney and Lerentee McCray to fill the void.
