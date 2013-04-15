Danny Amendola vows money for Boston Marathon victims

In a tweet sent early Tuesday, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola has pleged to donate $100 for every pass he catches next season -- and $200 for every pass he doesn't catch -- to victims of Monday's Boston Marathon attack.
Many NFL players joined athletes from other sports in tweeting their thoughts and prayers to victims of the attack.
The Patriots signed Amendola to a five-year, $31 million free-agent contract after they lost Wes Welker to the Denver Broncos. Amendola spent his four NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams.