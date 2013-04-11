Danny Amendola's father sues Cowboys Stadium

You might remember the viral video of a runaway golf cart at Cowboys Stadium that plowed into a group of people following a high school football game in 2011.
One of the people injured in the bizarre incident was Spring Dekaney High School head football coach Willie Amendola, the father of New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.
Willie Amendola now has filed a $1 million lawsuit against Cowboys Stadium, according to Comcast SportsNet Houston. Amendola cites personal injury and "great personal anguish and embarrassment" to him and his family following the highly publicized incident.
The unmanned cart took off after an end zone pylon accidentally became wedged against the accelerator. The cart collided with Amendola and a group of reporters near midfield, then carried the coach approximately 30 yards before someone was able to jump on the cart, dislodge the pylon and apply the brakes.
Repeated viewings make the scene no less insane. Imagine how the building owner, Jerry Jones, must feel.