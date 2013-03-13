Danny Amendola, New England Patriots agree to deal

Rapoport reported the Patriots have been talking to Amendola's representatives since the unrestricted free-agent negotiating period began, which is probably why they made such a low offer to Welker. The Patriots knew they had Amendola in their back pocket all along, and it sure looks like they wanted the younger player more. Welker's offer from New England was $10 million over two years, according to NFL.com's Albert Breer. Ultimately, Welker and Amendola will receive the same amount of guaranteed money.