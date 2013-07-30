Around the League

Presented By

Danny Amendola lone standout of Patriots' receivers?

Published: Jul 30, 2013 at 03:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Patriots ran more plays from scrimmage than any other NFL offense last season, with only the Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys throwing the ball more than New England.

The Patriots heavily relied on a combination of three-receiver and two-tight end sets (making up 90 percent of their snaps in 2012, per FootballOutsiders.com), but the loss of Aaron Hernandez and a slew of veteran pass-catchers has Tom Brady working with mostly newbies in training camp.

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe wrote Tuesday that veteran Danny Amendola has been "the one bright spot in the receiver room so far." NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that Brady worked with 17 different skill guys and seven different combinations in practice Saturday.

With former security blanket Wes Welker on the Denver Broncos, Brady is doing his best to get in sync with rookies Aaron Dobson, Josh Boyce and the undrafted Kenbrell Thompkins. Thompkins reportedly has been "catching everything thrown his way," and Dobson has shown "flashes of excellence," but it's atypical to see first-year receivers take off.

"I don't want to be a grumpy old guy," Brady (turning 36 on Saturday) told Volin. "I understand there's a learning curve and there's a patience. I think you try to let them know though, that there's an urgency about it, so it's not like you can afford mistakes."

It's popular to question if the Patriots have hit a wall, but that ignores how Bill Belichick operates. Last year's Patriots ran a different offense on a weekly basis out of the gate until settling on their approach down the stretch. With a flexible, brainy passer like Brady, that's possible. If his young wide receivers can keep up, we aren't counting out the Patriots from anything.

The Around The League Podcast is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE