Danny Amendola doubtful for St. Louis Rams' game

Danny Amendola rebounded from a broken collarbone far quicker than anyone expected this season. But the St. Louis Rams wide receiver wasn't back for long before another injury popped up.
Amendola is listed as doubtful on this week's injury report. Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Amendola remains in a walking boot and looks very unlikely to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Amendola's absence points out the lack of depth in the Rams' receiving corps. It will be difficult for quarterback Sam Bradford to get consistent offense going against the Cardinals with Brandon Gibson and Chris Givens as his top targets.
The injury also shows how tricky Amendola's contract will be to negotiate. The impending free agent clearly is the Rams' best receiver, but he missed 15 games last season, and this will be the fourth game he has sat out in 2012.