Danny Amendola day to day with undisclosed injury

No reason for that, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Tuesday the receiver is "day to day" with an undisclosed setback after missing practice both Monday and Tuesday, The Boston Globe reported.
Amendola hauled in six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he sustained a hit to the back of the head on his final catch, according to The Globe. He returned to the game two plays later, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Amendola held out of Thursday's dress rehearsal against the Detroit Lions.
Amendola signed a five-year, $31 million contract with the Patriots in March, but he has appeared in just 12 games over the past two seasons because of a variety of injuries. If Amendola can stay on the field -- no guarantee with this player -- he remains a good bet to lead the Patriots in receptions.