Daniel Thomas out for Miami Dolphins vs. Oakland Raiders

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders because of a concussion, leaving the team with little experience behind starter Reggie Bush.
Thomas was hurt in last Sunday's loss at the Houston Texans. Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel (knee) was also ruled out Friday, and receiver Anthony Armstrong (hamstring) was listed as doubtful.
Rookie Lamar Miller, a fourth-round draft pick from the University of Miami, will likely be active for the first time. Thomas' absence might also mean more carries for 258-pound rookie fullback Jorvorskie Lane.
