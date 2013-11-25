Daniel Thomas out for Dolphins with ankle injury

More bad news for a Miami Dolphins ground game that sputtered to a stop in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Daniel Thomas suffered a torn ankle ligament against Carolina that will keep the runner sidelined for an extended period of time, according to a person informed of the injury.
We wouldn't be surprised if Thomas is done for the season, which would cap off a disappointing campaign for Miami's second-round draft pick in 2011.
Thomas and fellow back Lamar Miller combined for 16 yards on 13 carries against the Panthers, marking the fourth time this season the duo has been held to less than 25 yards. They've toiled behind a battered and ineffective offensive front, but neither back has lived up to the hype.
Thomas' 279 yards and three scores on 77 carries tell the story of a plodder who's entering a contract year in 2014 and might not be in South Beach for long unless he morphs into something more in a hurry.