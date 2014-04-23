Daniel Snyder: We got tired of seeing DJax score on us

For Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, the decision to sign DeSean Jackson came down to a matter of exhaustion.
"We got tired of seeing him score a lot of touchdowns against us and watching him on TV. So it's great to have him here," Snyder said Tuesday, per CSN Washington.
Snyder has been known to spend wildly in free agency, but he told the site that adding the former Eagles wide receiver was a move championed by general manager Bruce Allen and first-year head coach Jay Gruden.
"I think that when you look at the fact that the head coach and the general manager said this is the right move, the only thing I can do is support it," Snyder said. "That's what I've done and it's been great."
Lining up Jackson and fellow newcomer Andre Roberts alongside Pierre Garcon gives Washington a cast of receivers as potent as any group in the NFL. The added firepower sets up young Robert Griffin III for a bounce-back campaign and brings the Redskins one step closer to division-winner Philadelphia, a team now forced with stopping DJax instead of unleashing him.
When will the 'Skins and Eagles square off? We'll find out when the 2014 schedule is released at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
