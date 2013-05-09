Daniel Snyder: Redskins 'NEVER' will change nickname

"We will never change the name of the team," the Washington Redskins owner told USA Today this week. "As a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it's all about and what it means, so we feel pretty fortunate to be just working on next season."
Snyder was asked if he would reconsider his stance if his team loses an ongoing federal trademark lawsuit.
"We'll never change the name," he said. "It's that simple. NEVER -- you can use caps."
Well then.
USA Today also asked Snyder about Amanda Blackhorse, a Navajo woman who is the named plaintiff in the trademark suit. Blackhorse said if she ever were given the chance, she'd dare Snyder to call her a redskin to her face.
"I think the best way is to just not comment on that type of stuff," Snyder said. "I don't know her."
Redskins fans who don't want to see the name changed surely are pleased by the owner's insistence on the caps lock here. Those who oppose the name have another reason for frustration.