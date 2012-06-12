Daniel Graham released by Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans will cut veteran tight end Daniel Graham, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. Graham was due $2 million in salary.
A source who watched him work out said both value and physical skill factored into the decision. Graham, 33, showed his age, the source said.
"We got to the point where it seems like it's in the best interest of Daniel, in the best interest of the team, to kind of give him an opportunity to move on," coach Mike Munchak told The Tennessean. "The chance for him to get reps was going to be difficult. We loved his time here. He's had a great career and obviously he can go on and play and help someone this year."
Graham, a 10-year league veteran, started seven games for the Titans last season, catching just two passes for 25 yards and one touchdown.
The tight end spent five seasons with the New England Patriots, who picked him in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He had one of his most productive seasons in 2004, when he recorded 30 receptions for 364 yards and seven touchdowns. He went on to play four more years with the Denver Broncos.