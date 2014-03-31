Danieal Manning released by Houston Texans

The skids were greased for Danieal Manning's Houston exit when the Texans signed former Dolphins safety Chris Clemons on Friday.
Three days later, the Texanshave released Manning, a source informed of the organization's plans told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The Texans had asked Manning to take a pay cut last week. When the eight-year veteran failed to accede, they essentially handed his reduced contract to Clemons.
Houston still has plenty of depth in Clemons, D.J. Swearinger, Shiloh Keo and former Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis.
Manning, 31, missed 10 games last season with a fractured right fibula. Even with his advanced age, he immediately becomes the best safety on the open market.
Manning played five years in Chicago. His former defensive coordinator with the Bears, Rod Marinelli, now is running the defensive show in Dallas.
