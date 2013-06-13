Danieal Manning: My role on Texans won't change

As of now, the acquisition has left more questions than answers. It's unclear just how serious Reed's hip surgery was, and nobody knows if Reed will come back as close to the same player.
This has led to a trickle-down effect across the unit. Reed is a natural fit to take over the Texans' deep safety duties, which would allow Danieal Manning to slide into a strong safety role closer to the line of scrimmage. Having both veterans on the field will allow the Texans to bring along rookie safety D.J. Swearinger at their own pace. Glover Quin departed for the Detroit Lions in free agency.
The uncertainty surrounding Reed creates mystery. Manning told "NFL AM" on Thursday that he's proceeding as if his role will remain the same.
"I don't think my role is going to change," Manning said. "The coaches told me that exactly. Adding Ed is putting more experience, more playmaking, a chance for us to take balls to the house. It's also going to extend our play in the playoffs. That is the reason they brought him in: his leadership, his playmaking ability and just the person that he is."
Manning's role should change when Reed is on the field. But nobody knows when that will happen.