Dan Williams' dad dies in wreck before Cardinals game

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday without starting defensive tackle Dan Williams, who is dealing with a terrible personal tragedy.
Team spokesman Mark Dalton told The Associated Press that Williams was excused from the game due to the death of his father, who was killed in a car accident. Williams' sister and mother also were in the car, but Dalton said they were expected to recover from their injuries.
Dalton told The AP that Thomas Williams was en route from the family's home in Memphis, Tenn., to New Orleans to watch his son play. The accident occurred near Jackson, Miss.
It's a heartbreaking story. Our condolences go out to Williams and his family.
UPDATE: Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Williams' mother is in a hospital in Jackson, Miss., according to The Arizona Republic.