Dan Skuta signs with San Francisco 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent linebacker and special teams standout Dan Skuta to a two-year contact.
The team made the announcement late Thursday near the end of Day 3 of the NFL's free agency period. Skuta, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Skuta made 26 tackles last season for the Bengals. He now joins one of the best linebacking group in the NFL that features Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman, Aldon Smith and Larry Grant -- so breaking into that defense might be a tough task on the Super Bowl runner-up.
But coach Jim Harbaugh likes versatility and depth, something Skuta should provide. He also has postseason experience, which can only be considered a plus.
