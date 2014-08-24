Dan Marino joins Miami Dolphins' front office as special advisor

Dan Marino is coming home.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that Marino's official title is special advisor. The team later confirmed the position via a statement on its website.
"Dan is and will always be an important part of the Miami Dolphins and we are excited to get him involved in a more formal way," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in the statement. "Dan is unquestionably one of the greatest players in NFL history and his enthusiasm and passion for the Dolphins is inspiring to everyone here."
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role. I have always considered myself a Dolphin for life and I look forward to supporting the organization anyway I can," Marino said in the press release.
In 2004, Marino joined as senior vice president of football operations. However, he resigned just three weeks later, stating that the move was "not ... in the best interests of either my family or the Dolphins."