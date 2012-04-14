Dan Koppen hopes to retire as member of New England Patriots

Dan Koppen signed his two-year deal with the Patriots on Friday, according to the Boston Herald, and the veteran center said he wants to retire in New England.
"I'm extremely happy it worked out," Koppen, 32, told the newspaper. "I want to finish my career here. I'm not saying it's two years and I'm done, but if in two more years, I'm good enough in the end, maybe we can add on. We'll see. But it's what I wanted."
Koppen's deal is worth close to $6 million, a league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer.
The nine-year veteran out of Boston College has played his entire career with the Patriots, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Prior to re-signing, Koppen visited the Tennessee Titans.
With Dan Connolly signing a three-year deal worth starter's money -- $9.7 million -- earlier in free agency, it appeared Koppen might not have a spot with the Pats. Connolly took over for Koppen, who injured his left leg in the opener last year and was lost for the season.
Koppen, who has started 120 of his 121 games, said if he has to compete to win back his starting job, so be it.
"That's how I've looked at it the first nine years of my career," Koppen said. "I'm happy to go out and make the team. However the lineups are, I'm on board. I just want to go out and play football."