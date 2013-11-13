Dan Connor rejoins Carolina Panthers, will aid linebacker corps

Linebacker Dan Connor signed with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Wednesday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news earlier Wednesday.
Connor, who recently came off the New York Giants' injured reserve, is set to begin his second stint with Carolina. He played for the Panthers from 2008 to 2011 before signing with Dallas and starting eight games for the Cowboys in 2012. This season, Connor logged one tackle with the Giants before injuring his neck against the Cowboys in Week 1.
Luke Kuechly has led a Panthers linebacker corps that has been plagued by a recent foot injury to Chase Blackburn, who left the Panthers' 10-9 win Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Blackburn would not require surgery.