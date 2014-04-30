Dan Colchico, former San Francisco 49ers DE, dies at 76

The team announced Tuesday that Colchico died on Sunday, but provided no other details.
He received the 1962 Len Eshmont Award, the team's most prestigious annual honor, for inspirational and courageous play representative of Eshmont.
After an injury in 1965, Colchico stayed with the franchise for two more seasons, working one year in public relations and another as defensive line coach.
Colchico is survived by his wife, Nancy, six children and 11 grandchildren.
