Dan Carpenter signed by N.Y. Jets; Billy Cundiff cut

The New York Jets swapped kickers to compete with incumbent Nick Folk, signing Dan Carpenter and releasing veteran Billy Cundiff, the team announced Tuesday.
Carpenter was cut by the Miami Dolphins earlier this preseason and briefly signed with the Arizona Cardinals to compete with kicker Jay Feely. Carpenter was cut Sunday, one day after having a field-goal attempt blocked in his lone preseason opportunity in the desert. He'll have another brief opportunity to knock off Folk before final cuts this weekend.
Cundiff last month signed a one-year contract with the Jets -- his 12th NFL organization. He made all of his preseason field-goal attempts, but he couldn't beat out Folk.