Dan Bailey signs with Dallas Cowboys through 2020

In an era of extreme inconsistency for the franchise, Dan Bailey has emerged as someone the Dallas Cowboys can count on.
On Thursday, the team rewarded its kicker for his steady performance. The Cowboysofficially signed Bailey to a seven-year contract extension that will take him through the 2020 season. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported via a person who has seen the contract that Bailey's extension, which starts in 2014, is for $22.5 million and includes $7.5 million guaranteed. Bailey had been set to become a restricted free agent.
Bailey joins Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler as the only players with contracts that reach the 2020 season.
Bailey, 25, made 28-of-30 field-goal attempts this season, including all 47 extra-point attempts. He hit his last 21 field-goal attempts of the season and went 10-for-10 on kicks between 40 and 47 yards. Bailey has a 90.8 percent field-goal conversion rate since entering the league in 2011, including a 93.4 percentage since 2012.
The move is a win-win for both sides. Bailey gets security and -- we presume -- a competitive salary. The Cowboys get salary cap relief by spreading Bailey's money over seven years.
Now all Bailey has to do is keep making his kicks.