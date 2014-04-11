Damian Williams signs with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI -- Receiver Damian Williams has signed an $800,000, one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins after spending the past four years with the Tennessee Titans.
The addition of Williams on Friday provides more depth for the Dolphins at receiver, where Brian Hartline, Brandon Gibson and Armon Binns are coming off knee injuries.
Williams played in 54 games for the Titans, including 17 as a starter. He has 106 career catches for 1,313 yards and five touchdowns, and has experience as a punt and kick returner.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press