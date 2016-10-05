Dallas Police determined Talib shot himself in summer incident

There have been few new details to emerge surrounding the gunshot wound suffered by Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib this summer since the police report of the incident came to light in July.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, however, that Dallas Police have determined, based on interviews with people close to Talib and the way the bullet entered his body, that he shot himself, per a Dallas PD source.
Dallas Police believe the incident occurred at the V Live Club, Rapoport reported, but have no witnesses to confirm. No one has come forward, as has been the case for months, and Dallas PD still have not recovered a gun from the incident. There is no evidence aside from word of mouth, per Rapoport.
The belief at this point is no charges will be filed, and the case is closed, Rapoport adds. A Dallas PD spokesman would not confirm or deny any facts of the case.
The situation is still under review, per an NFL spokesperson, so Talib could be subject to discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy.
"I'm just not going to speak on it. It's still under review, so nothing's changed," Talib told reporters Wednesday as the Broncos prep to face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. "I'm worried about Julio Jones right now, I don't have time to worry about that other stuff."
Talib is in the middle of a six-year, $57 million contract with the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos that he signed back in 2014.