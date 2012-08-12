Dallas Cowboys without six starters for preseason opener

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys will play their preseason opener without at least six expected starters.
Rookie cornerback Morris Claiborne, their first-round draft pick, will not play Monday night at the Oakland Raiders. He was back at practice Saturday, but had missed a week because of a sprained left knee and has practiced in pads only twice.
Also out against the Raiders will be two-time Pro Bowl receiver Miles Austin (hamstring), Pro Bowl nose tackle Jay Ratliff (foot), defensive end Jason Hatcher (groin), linebacker Anthony Spencer (hamstring) and center Phil Costa (back).
Receiver Dez Bryant is uncertain to play after leaving practice early Saturday because of hamstring tightness.
The Cowboys plan to be cautious with Bryant, though he did take part in a walkthrough session Sunday before the team left Oxnard for Oakland.
