Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins see arbitrator in cap case

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins had a 90-minute appeal hearing before system arbitrator Stephen Burbank, who heard the teams' objections to the NFL's reductions to their respective salary caps.
According to ProFootballTalk.com, the NFL argued its agreement with the players' union on the matter prevents the Cowboys and Redskins' grievance and that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds the power to adopt measures to ensure competitive balance. The teams' briefs, according to sources with knowledge of the contents, argue that any agreement between the clubs to control salaries during the uncapped year shouldn't be allowed.
"We wanted to present our case and we were able to," Redskins general manager Bruce Allen told The Associated Press. "... We just have to let the process play out."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.