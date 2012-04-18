Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins salary-cap hearing set

The league penalized the Redskins and Cowboys in March for using the uncapped 2010 year to create what was characterized as an unfair competitive advantage going forward, dumping large base salary numbers into 2010 on contracts for wide receiver Miles Austin in Dallas' case, and cornerback DeAngelo Hall and defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth in Washington's case. The teams' perspective is that there were no rules against doing that on the books, though other teams were upset about the moves.