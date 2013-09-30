Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins can rise in NFC East

If the Dallas Cowboys can't win the NFC East this year, when are they ever going to do it? Seriously, by Thanksgiving , they should be playing to clinch the division. They're the most complete of all the teams. That isn't saying much, but then, you can't control who's in your division.

If Philadelphia can't come out of the gate fast with an offense no one has ever seen before, how are the Eagles going to improve the rest of the season? This -- the period before the rest of the league caught up to them -- was their time to make hay. But if they can be neutralized now? Scratch them from contention. The Redskins are going to continue to struggle until Robert Griffin III is fully over his knee injury from last season, which won't happen until midway through the 2013 campaign -- and that's too late. The Giants? With more problems than any team in the league, they're cooked at 0-4. At least the similarly winless Pittsburgh Steelers have a glimmer of hope in their running game after rookie Le'Veon Bell's debut. Injuries and a lack of playmakers have thrown the Giants into such disarray that there's no way out of this hole.