Dallas Cowboys to honor Jerry Brown Jr. with '53' decal

The Dallas Cowboys will honor late teammate Jerry Brown Jr. with a decal on their helmets during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gbajabiamila: Dangers of Friday night
Next to Sunday, Friday is a player's most anticipated day. Akbar Gbajabiamila says it's also the most dangerous. More ...
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that every Cowboys helmet will have a "53" decal on the back in memory of the practice-squad linebacker who was killed in a car accident last Saturday.
The team put in a request in the past day, and the NFL approved it Friday afternoon, league spokesman Greg Aiello told Rapoport.
Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent -- Brown's close friend and the driver that night -- has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the accident.
Brent has been moved to the reserve/non-football injury list, ending his season. It was reported Thursday that Brent had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit on the night of the crash.