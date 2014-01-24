Dallas Cowboys targeting Scott Linehan to call plays

The Dallas Cowboys believe they have a potential solution for internal disagreements over the direction of their offense.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Cowboys have discussed hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, per a source informed of the Cowboys' plans. It's not clear what position he would coach, but calling plays is one option and the two sides have made contact, according to Rapoport.
ESPN's Ed Werder and Chris Mortensen first reported the news.
One source told ESPN that Linehan could have the title of passing game coordinator with the designation as the team's playcaller. The source expects Linehan to be hired.
Jason Garrett ceded playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Callahan last year, but the owner-driven arrangement led to internal dysfunction as the Cowboys zigged and zagged to their third consecutive 8-8 finish. Werder speculated that Linehan would serve as a compromise choice for Jerry Jones and Garrett.
Linehan was among the Lions assistants let go after Jim Schwartz was fired this month. Under Linehan, the Lions finished sixth, third and fifth in total offense over the past three seasons. Linehan is known for his pass-heavy approach -- he's unlikely the man to solve the Cowboys' balance issues on offense in recent years.
Linehan interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and is believed to be a finalist for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
Jones said at the Reese's Senior Bowl this week that both Callahan and defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin will return in 2014. They also just signed their kicker to a seven-year, $22.5 million deal. This is a hard team to figure out right now.
