Dallas Cowboys sign Eric Frampton to replace Barry Church

IRVING, Texas -- Free agent safety Eric Frampton has been signed by the Dallas Cowboys, which also placed starter Barry Church on injured reserve.
The moves Tuesday officially end Church's season. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in Sunday's 16-10 victory over Tampa Bay.
Frampton is primarily a special teams player.
In 76 career games the past five seasons, including all 16 games last year for the Minnesota Vikings, Frampton had four tackles on defense, all in one game. He had 61 tackles on special teams.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2007, Frampton was cut at the end of his rookie training camp and signed by the Detroit Lions. He played five games for the Lions early in the 2007 season before being released and claimed on waivers by Minnesota, where he played 4½ seasons before being released Aug. 31.
