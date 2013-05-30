 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Dallas Cowboys' seven-round draft board leaked

Published: May 30, 2013 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

For the second time in four years, the folks at Bloggingtheboys.com have reconstructed the Dallas Cowboys' draft board via screen shots of video taken from interviews with team owner Jerry Jones.

The result is a fascinating peek into the thought process of one NFL team.

Brandt: Cowboys will win NFC East

Gil Brandt lists 10 reasons to think Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys will dramatically improve their fortunes in 2013. **More ...**

The Cowboys had just 18 players with a first-round grade. All but Tyler Eifert, Sharrif Floyd, Bjoern Werner, Xavier Rhodes and Cordarrelle Patterson were off the board before Dallas was slated to pick at No. 18 overall. This bolsters the notion that the team's brass already had decided to trade down well before their pick came around. It's interesting to note that three of the 18 players whom the Cowboys gave first-round grades ended up with the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Cowboys were high on the Vikings' draft haul, they didn't think much of the Buffalo Bills' first-round selection. Quarterback EJ Manuel carried a fourth-round grade in Dallas, behind the likes of Ryan Nassib, Matt Barkley and Geno Smith (all graded as second-rounders). The Cowboys similarly were down on Kyle Long (No. 20 overall), Desmond Trufant (No. 22) and Datone Jones (No. 26), all graded as third-rounders. Cornerback Johnthan Banks, the No. 43 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, received a sixth-round grade.

Several teams reportedly had late-round grades on No. 31 overall pick Travis Frederick. In fact, the Cowboys didn't even grade their new starting center as a first-rounder. Frederick, second-round pick Gavin Escobar (tight end) and third-round pick Terrance Williams (wide receiver) were all graded as second-rounders. Fifth-round selection Joseph Randle (running back) carried a third-round grade, which explains the team's expectation that he will beat out Phillip Tanner and Lance Dunbar for backup duties behind DeMarco Murray.

Among the players taken off the Cowboys' board presumably due to injury or character concerns were first-rounders Jarvis Jones, Alec Ogletree and Matt Elam. Also conspicuously absent were running backs Marcus Lattimore and Christine Michael, wide receivers Robert Woods and Keenan Allen and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

It's incredible that Blogging the Boys has been able to cobble this list together twice now without an adjustment from Jones. While the inside access is appreciated by fans and beat writers, it's a good bet the Cowboys will put the kibosh on Jones' whiteboard interviews, citing competitive disadvantage.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.