Dallas Cowboys' seven-round draft board leaked

The Cowboys had just 18 players with a first-round grade. All but Tyler Eifert, Sharrif Floyd, Bjoern Werner, Xavier Rhodes and Cordarrelle Patterson were off the board before Dallas was slated to pick at No. 18 overall. This bolsters the notion that the team's brass already had decided to trade down well before their pick came around. It's interesting to note that three of the 18 players whom the Cowboys gave first-round grades ended up with the Minnesota Vikings.