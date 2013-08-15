Dallas Cowboys' Ronald Leary to undergo knee scope

Left guard Ronald Leary will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday, the Cowboys' official website reported Wednesday. The procedure places his status for next month's season opener against the New York Giants in jeopardy.
Leary was projected to start at left guard, but the job now falls to third-year pro David Arkin. Leary's injury is unrelated to the left knee issues that scared teams away from drafting him in 2012, but that's where the good news ends for the Cowboys. The inside of their line is paper thin and screaming for help.
The Cowboys tried to sign Brandon Moore, only to see him retire. Dallas also has a contract offer on the table for veteran Brian Waters, but he's shown zero urgency to get back on the field after sitting out last season.