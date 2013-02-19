Dallas Cowboys roll out new bus: 'The Elegant Lady'

I started noticing the Dallas Cowboys' bus about six years ago when I began attending the Super Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine every season. It was a source of mystery: Wait, that's Jerry Jones' bus? They bring that everywhere?
I soon realized this was hardly some secret. Fans flock to the bus. Media members and former players alike have plenty of stories about it.
"Oh, I heard that on the Cowboys' bus," is not an uncommon phrase. It's a place to do business. (Or perhaps pleasure.)
At this year's combine, I can take a look at the brand new Dallas Cowboys' bus. It's titled "The Elegant Lady."
Of course it is.
The Dallas Morning News estimates "The Elegant Lady" cost somewhere between $1.5-$2.5 million. It has a photo layout that reminds me of "MTV Cribs," but for buses. There are even Tiffany crystals and marble counters.
You know, just like George Halas used to roll in.