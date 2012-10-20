Dallas Cowboys' Rob Ryan in search of 'takeovers'

Rob Ryan hopes a new name doesn't equate to the same game. The Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator is very aware his unit has only one takeaway in five games. So, he's done talking about takeaways. Now, they're looking for "takeovers."
"Obviously we're not good at getting turnovers," Ryan told the Dallas Morning News. "So we're going to get 'takeovers' this week. We changed the name, so I think we'll do much better."
Ryan didn't exactly divulge what methods have been tweaked to produce those takeovers. The Cowboys have the No. 2 total defense in the NFL (285.2 yards per game), but have given up an average 23.8 points (No. 20). A couple turnovers would end a few of those scoring possessions and drop that scoring average.
"We've got a sound defense," Ryan said. "We've got great players. We're not turning people loose. We do a great job. The takeovers are coming."
Week 7 could offer the Cowboys a good chance to take advantage of turnovers (or whatever Ryan wants to call them) since the Carolina Panthers rank No. 26 in the NFL in turnovers. Their six fumbles are the second-most in the NFC, behind the Philadelphia Eagles.