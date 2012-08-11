Dallas Cowboys reportedly will work out Jamaal Jackson

The Dallas Cowboys plan to bring in former Philadelphia Eagles center Jamaal Jackson on Sunday as a possible free-agent solution for an interior offensive line that's riddled with injuries, two sources told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
None of the Cowboys' top three centers are scheduled to play in Monday's preseason opener against the Oakland Raiders. Backups Bill Nagy and Kevin Kowalski both are out indefinitely with ankle injuries. Phil Costa has been sidelined by a back injury, but an MRI indicated the third-year pro's ailment isn't serious.
David Arkin, a 2011 fourth-round draft pick who didn't play in any games last season for the Cowboys, worked with the first-team offense Saturday.
Jackson was released by the Eagles during the offseason after playing nine seasons with the team. He tried out for the New York Giants in May but quit, explaining he wasn't up to the task.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Saturday that depth at center and exchanges with the quarterback have become a concern.
"We will continue to evaluate that situation as we go forward and just try to give ourselves the best chance inside," Garrett told The Associated Press. "We've had a rash of injuries at that spot, so we are just trying to manage it the best we can."
