Dallas Cowboys reportedly fire RBs coach Skip Peete

The Dallas Cowboys' inability to consistently run the football plagued their offense all season. Those struggles appear to have cost running backs coach Skip Peete his job.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Monday that Peete was fired by the team following a season in which the Cowboys rushed for just 1,265 yards, an all-time franchise low. Peete had been with the Cowboys since 2007, and was reportedly surprised to learn he'd been let go.
"We have to do a better job running the football," Garrett said. "DeMarco Murray was out for a large portion of this season, but having said that, you have to put the next guy in there and you have to be effective running it.
"It just helps your football team. It helps your offensive line, it helps your quarterback, it helps your defense. That's something that we've tried to do and we weren't as effective as we needed to be. We have to make a commitment to being better next year."
Peete is out the door, and we'll soon find out if any other coaches join him. Garrett didn't confirm last week if defensive coordinator Rob Ryan would be back for a third season with the team.