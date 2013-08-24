Dallas Cowboys punter gives up TD return on re-kick

The Dallas Cowboys were bamboozled by their own monstrous scoreboard (combined with some poor tackling) in their preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.
On the Cowboys' second possession, punter Chris Jones booted a ball that grazed the underside of the 23,040-square-foot video display at AT&T Stadium.
Multiple reporters tweeted that Jones' kick marked the second time the video display has been hit since the stadium opened in 2009.
Jones was forced to re-kick after a review. Unfortunately, the Cowboys' special-teams players forgot they were supposed to re-tackle Bengals returner Brandon Tate, who scampered for a 75-yard touchdown to open the game's scoring.