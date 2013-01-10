Dallas Cowboys' problem in 2012: Rob Ryan or something else?



Jason Smith NFL.com

Dallas' biggest problem is a lack of leadership

With Dallas, it's not all defense, and it's not all offense. It's not all about being 4-4 at home, and it's not all about Tony Romo's shortcomings. It's not all about DeMarco Murray's health, and it's not all about helping Jason Garrett call plays. And it's not all about the draft, in which the Cowboys have had big misses and big hits.

Some teams in the NFL have a greater sum that far outshines any individual parts. They have rosters that prompt you to say, "How the heck did this team win 10 games?" Then there are teams like the Cowboys, who just can't put it together, even though their individual talent jumps off the page. Over the past two seasons, they've dropped the final two games on their regular-season schedule and coughed up a playoff spot. Why?

To answer that question, I'll ask you this: Who's the leader of the Cowboys? The guy who, in tough times, is going to grab the Cowboys by the throat and make them win? Who's going to make sure they don't fall flat at the end of December? Who is it? Who belongs to the small group of players the rest of the team looks up to, the group that provides guidance in tough times? The answer: No one.

It's not about talent. It's about following someone -- or two or three someones -- who can show you the way when times are tough, when the pressure's really on. Jerry Jones has made it impossible for that person to be their head coach. As much of a success story as Romo is, meanwhile, he's just not that guy. After this many years, this is who he is. (Those waiting for him to change are like those who wanted Shaquille O'Neal to make his free throws after he'd been in the NBA for 12 years; it's just not going to happen.) Dez Bryant is growing, but is still learning what it means to be an NFL player. Their big defensive studs don't step up in that way, either.