Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones backs ex-top picks

Felix Jones was the No. 22 overall pick out of Arkansas in 2008. The running back never made a Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys and started just 23 games in five years.
Best and Worst Draft Picks
Mike Jenkins was the No. 25 overall pick that year out of South Florida. The cornerback made the 2009 Pro Bowl and started 48 games.
"We got starting time out of both of them," Jones said, as reported Tuesday by The Dallas Morning News. "That's not enough, but those guys aren't NFL busts.
"We were proud to have (Felix Jones) with the No. 1 pick, and as late as last year, I was proud to have that No. 1 in Jenkins. But it is five years down the road now."
Jenkins signed a one-year contract with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday with hopes of earning a longer deal in 2014.
Jones, who had a career year in 2010 with 800 rushing yards and 450 receiving yards, remains unsigned. He constantly was bothered by injuries on the Cowboys.
Both players had their moments with the Cowboys, but most general managers would like more from two first-rounders in what should be the prime of their careers. Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson was selected two picks after Jones. Matt Forte and Ray Rice were taken in the second round in 2008.
